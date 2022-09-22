As we bid farewell to summer and welcome autumn, the sanctuary of Stowe Community Church was filled with great energy at our “Welcome Back Sunday.” We were rejoined by our talented choir and hosted a Blessing of Backpacks for a multitude of children and youth. It was a joy to see the excitement on the students’ faces as they proudly displayed their bags for all to see, and to know that God is watching over them each school day.
Pastor Dan Haugh reminded even those of us no longer carrying a backpack to school that we have also been blessed with our own talents and gifts, so that we may be a blessing to others.
