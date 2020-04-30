Because of COVID-19, we are not able to gather together for worship services. However, Pastor Will Vaus is doing a wonderful job creating livestream services for us every day. He has a service every morning at 9:30 a.m. and again in the afternoon at 4:30 p.m. These are special times to sit, listen and relax away our stress.
Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m.
he presents our traditional service. There is prayer, music, the mystery box for the kids and a special message every week. The contemporary service is at 4:30 p.m. Again, there is prayer, music that is a little more upbeat and a message.
Both of these services online at stowechurch.org. Scroll down until you see the picture of the sanctuary and turn up the volume.
Chris and Whitney Vigneau are offering music every Sunday, and Taryn Noelle is presenting Kids Connection too. You can watch these on Facebook/Stowe Community Church.
If you have needs that you are unable to meet, groceries to be delivered, medications to pick up, or other needs, our Missions Committee is ready to help. Call Chris at 802-760-7389 or Karen at 802-253-9437.
The church is being livestreamed every day 24/7. If you need a quiet, peaceful place to go, try going to the church while still at home.
Until we are able to meet in person again, stay in, stay well, and God bless.
— Jean H. Mudgett