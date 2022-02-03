Founded in 1863, Stowe Community Church is an open and affirming, non-denominational church in the heart of iconic Stowe. All are welcome to join us at 137 Main Street for our 9:30 a.m. Sunday service and stop by any weekday to visit from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. In respect to your neighbors, masks would be worn when you’re in the building.
Our music director, Karen Miller, shares with us each week some history and reflection on the musical pieces for that Sunday’s service. This month, we’ll learn about Jakob Ludwig Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy (1809-1847), whose work we hear almost every week. This composer, more widely known as Felix Mendelssohn, was also a conductor, pianist, organist, editor, linguist, translator and watercolorist.
We begin the month with “How Lovely Are the Messengers” sung by our choir, accompanied by Miller on the Simmons Tracker organ. This piece from the oratorio “St. Paul” will be followed by an organ prelude Feb 13, “Allegretto,” from one of his sonatas, written in the Romantic style. Then we’ll hear another choir anthem Feb 20 — “He, Watching Over Israel” from “Elijah.” For the final Sunday in February, we’ll enjoy pieces by Cesar Franck, Georg Frederic Handel and the more contemporary (Father Clement) Theodore Dubois.
We continue to livestream our service It can be viewed at stowechurch.org. Bulletins for each service can be downloaded there, so viewers can read, sing and pray along with the in-house participants.
We hope you’ll visit or get in touch. Call 802-253-7257 or email info@stowechurch.org.
— Mort Butler
