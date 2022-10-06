Of course, we welcome everyone every Sunday, but our doors are also open to visitors during the week, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. During foliage we generally have lots of folks coming in to enjoy the beauty of our classic New England church. We like to encourage people to walk to the front of the church and look back and up, to admire our Simmonds Tracker Pipe Organ.
You can hear that lovely instrument every Sunday played by our music director and organist Karen Miller. This Sunday she'll be sharing pieces from the 15th and 16th centuries (Heinrich Isaak and John Redford) and Lowell Mason’s “Azmon” from the 19th century.
Lots of activities are coming up in October: Women’s Fellowship will meet for an evening of fun on Thursday, Oct. 13. Families will be carving pumpkins on Sunday, Oct. 22, at the parsonage. And, on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 9:30 a.m., we'll bring back our popular blessing of the costumes. Children of all ages are welcome to come in costume to the morning service. We really enjoyed this service last year, so we hope you can join us.
We ask that you do not forget our neighbors in need so please consider donating food for the Lamoille Community Food Share. Non-perishable items can be dropped off at the church, in the bin in the narthex.
And as always, if you, or someone you know, would like prayers for comfort or healing, the members of our prayer team are ready to support you.
