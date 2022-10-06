Of course, we welcome everyone every Sunday, but our doors are also open to visitors during the week, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. During foliage we generally have lots of folks coming in to enjoy the beauty of our classic New England church. We like to encourage people to walk to the front of the church and look back and up, to admire our Simmonds Tracker Pipe Organ.

You can hear that lovely instrument every Sunday played by our music director and organist Karen Miller. This Sunday she'll be sharing pieces from the 15th and 16th centuries (Heinrich Isaak and John Redford) and Lowell Mason’s “Azmon” from the 19th century.

