It seems fall has arrived a bit early this year. And along with fall’s arrival, we saw the arrival of our new pastor, Dan Haugh and family.
It’s a very exciting time for Stowe Community Church. Last Sunday was his first time in our pulpit as our full-time pastor and it was wonderful. He did a great job, and we expect nothing less from him in the future.
Join us on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and see for yourself.
At present we are not having the 1:30 p.m. service.
Services are livestreamed.
Kids connection is in full swing so bring the kids with you when you come.
As is always the case, if you have a need a prayer, a visit — whatever it might be — just contact Marylou in the church office. She will help you with it.
There is always a need for non-perishable items and now more than ever. Just drop them in the boxes provided at the grocery stores or bring them to the church. They can go into the boxes we provide when you are here or just knock on the front door and Marylou will come collect them.
Excitement is in the air here as we look forward to what will happen next with Haugh as our leader. Hope to see you soon.
— Jean H. Mudgett
