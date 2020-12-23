Another Christmas here, in a beautiful town, surrounded by so much love, hope and kindness to others, even in a year such as this one. I know that I, for one, have borne witness to such an outpouring of community care, love and kindness this season, and I feel truly blessed to live here and to be a part of it.
I want to extend a personal note of gratitude this month to Peter Hammond, our wonderful interim minister, for his kind and gentle shepherding of all of us, his flock.
I am so pleased to share that we will be presenting a Zoom Christmas Pageant as a part of the live-streamed service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. We have a cast of a dozen children and adults bringing their wonderful gifts to the screen, so I hope that you will tune in and worship with us then.
There will also be a live-streamed 8 p.m. service on Christmas Eve. We are all grateful to Peter for leading us in both of these services. The 5 p.m. service will be children and family worship time, and the 8 p.m. service will be a lessons and carols service. Both are found at stowechurch.org.
In closing, we do have a very special Christmas celebration message for you in the Quest this week, as well as on the church’s website and Facebook page. Individuals and families from this community and beyond shared wonderful messages, songs and photos for this project, and we can’t wait to share it with you.
We wish you all a safe, warm and happy holiday, and start to the new year. Happiest holiday wishes and Merry Christmas blessings.
— Taryn Noelle, Christian education director
