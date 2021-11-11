Winter is on the way. Turning the clocks back an hour and the white frosting on our mountaintops are sure signs.
The church is gearing up for events through the holiday season. We are involved in the food drive for Thanksgiving baskets. There is a paper turkey in the entrance of the church with paper feathers. Each feather has a food item that is needed. While at church take a feather or two and bring the items to the church by Nov. 21.
If you would rather contribute money, send or drop off a check made out to Stowe Community Church, with a memo of “Share for Thanksgiving.”
The Christmas fair will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4. Do plan to come and buy some lovely items for gifts or for yourself. It is always a fun event.
Wreaths are being made and orders taken. Call Nan Myers at 244-1471. Prices are as follows: 22-inch, $20; with a bow, $21; and full decorated, $23. The 26-inch wreathes are $25, $26 and $28.
Find more information at stowechuch.org.
We are having in-person worship services every week at 9:30 a.m., and you can watch livestream on our website. Everyone is asked to wear a mask while in the church.
— Jean H. Mudgett
