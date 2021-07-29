The big news at the Stowe Community Church is that on Sunday, July 18, the members of the congregation voted unanimously to call Rev. Daniel G. Haugh to be their next pastor. Haugh will begin his ministry in Stowe on Sept. 1.
Haugh has served as associate minister at Round Hill Community Church in Greenwich, Conn., since 2015, and prior to that was associate pastor of youth and young adults at the American Church in Paris, France, for five years. A graduate of Gordon College and Alliance Theological Seminary, he was ordained in 2006.
Accompanying Haugh to Stowe is his wife, Lauretta, and their twin sons, Jack and Blake, who will be entering third grade. Lauretta is a special education teacher.
Join us in worship on Sept. 5 to welcome the Haugh family.
We welcomed Rev. Michael Caldwell to lead our service on July 25 and Rev. Barbara Purinton will be our guest on Aug. 1. Michael and Barbara are filling in for our interim minister, Peter Hammond, who is away until Aug. 5.
For more information contact the church office at (802) 253-7257 or visit us on the web at stowechurch.org.
Join us for worship every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
— Rev. Peter Hammond
