We continue with Eastertide at Stowe Community Church. And now, for the month of May, we are able to include a limited number of members and friends with us in the sanctuary for our 9:30 a.m. traditional service. If you’d like more information or would like to reserve a place, visit stowechurch.org.
In June we will open for both services and to the community. We will share those plans as well on our website. To get the most recent news every week, you can sign up for our weekly newsletter by emailing info@stowe church.org, and ask to be added to the Quest list.
Our Psalm reading for May 9 is one of the music committee’s favorites — Psalm 98. It begins, “O sing to the Lord a new song, for he has done marvelous things.” The reading continues later with “Make a joyful noise to the Lord, all the earth; break forth into joyous song and sing praises. Sing praises to the Lord with the lyre ... and the sound of melody.”
We are quite enthusiastic about our music. As we slowly reopen, we are thrilled to have Stowe Performing Arts’ Noon Music in May in our sanctuary again for four wonderful concerts on Wednesdays in May.
Reservations are required, and attendance is limited to fully vaccinated people, so visit their website at stoweperformingarts.com to sign up.
If you, or someone you know, would like prayers for comfort or healing, the members of our prayer team are ready to support you. Call the church office, 253-7257, with your requests.
— Mort Butler
