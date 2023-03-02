We begin our journey through Lent with two weekends led by Rev. Dr. Barbara Purinton. Last week’s message for the first Sunday in Lent was forgiveness, and we hope you can join us this Sunday, either in person or at our livestream at stowecommunitychurch.org.
We are pleased to share that Purinton is joining our ministry team as a pastoral associate to serve as one of our designated and dedicated on-call clergy members to help lead worship, provide pulpit supply, and officiate various ceremonies and services when needed.
Also on Sunday, March 5 we will celebrate the return of our evening music service. This month’s evening service includes many popular and beloved contemporary worship songs by artists like Hillsong Worship, Lauren Daigle and Elevation Worship. The music and prayers will be led by our worship team, Chris Vigneau, Whitney Vigneau and Taryn Noelle.
Please come join us in the Fellowship Hall at 5 p.m. for a potluck meal; the service begins at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary and will last 45 minutes. All ages and stages are welcome!
We will continue our winter online fellowship meetings — our virtual coffee hour after our service — for two more spring Sundays. We are hoping to return to in-person coffee hours soon. For more information, check the website and sign up for the Quest, our newsletter.
For more information about any of these events, or for prayer requests, call the church at 802-253-7257 or email info@stowechurch.org.
