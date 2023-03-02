We begin our journey through Lent with two weekends led by Rev. Dr. Barbara Purinton. Last week’s message for the first Sunday in Lent was forgiveness, and we hope you can join us this Sunday, either in person or at our livestream at stowecommunitychurch.org.

We are pleased to share that Purinton is joining our ministry team as a pastoral associate to serve as one of our designated and dedicated on-call clergy members to help lead worship, provide pulpit supply, and officiate various ceremonies and services when needed.

