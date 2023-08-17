The summer season may be winding down, but there is still a lot of fun happening at Stowe Community Church.
We hope that you will join us for our Sunday celebration worship service held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. You will be sure to be greeted by a friendly face at the door, joyful music in the sanctuary and a thoughtful message by Pastor Dan Haugh. Can’t make it in-person? Livestream the service online or watch a recording later in the week by going to stowecommunitychurch.org.
Next week is our highly anticipated “Stellar” Bible camp. This intergalactic faith journey will be held Aug. 21-25, 9 a.m.-noon, for campers in kindergarten to fifth grade. Middle school students will also be completing daily outreach mission projects. Register online on the website.
Adult volunteers are still needed to assist with activities. You can volunteer for just one hour a day. Contact Taryn Noelle at taryn@stowecommunitychurch.org.
If you are able, please help support the backpack and school supply drive through Aug. 31. All items must be new and will be distributed by the Department of Children and Families before school starts. Backpacks, pencils, crayons and other school supplies can be dropped off at the church Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. or during the Sunday service. Let’s help local students with a great start to the school year.
