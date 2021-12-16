On Sunday, Dec. 19 we celebrate the fourth Sunday of Advent, which is the beginning of Christmas week.
During the Sunday service at 9:30 a.m., Leslie Peterman and Taryn Noelle will direct a traditional children’s pageant retelling of the Christmas message. All are welcome.
On Christmas Eve we offer four services at 3, 5, 8 and 11 p.m. The 3 and 5 p.m. services will be especially for families. The 3 p.m. service will feature kids from our children’s ministry program, past and present. There will be a storytime with pastor Dan Haugh.
The contemporary 5 p.m. service of lessons and carols will be a candlelight service, and also child friendly. The 8 and 11 p.m. services will be the traditional candlelight services. Haugh will share a Christmas message and we will sing familiar carols.
Nursery care for children two and under will be available during the 3 and 5 p.m. services. Due to COVID-19, we have limited in-person attendance of all services to 150 persons. A link to the online reservation form can be found on our website, stowechurch.org.
At this time of year, we are reminded of the great need in our community and in our area. The Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition invites us to help make Christmas dinner happen for Lamoille Community Food Share shoppers by contributing to its food drive through Dec. 21. Non-perishable items such as canned hams, instant mashed potatoes, canned sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, cake cookies and pie mix, hot cocoa mix and dish detergent are among the items being requested. You can drop off any of these items at the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and Stowe Community Church.
We wish you the peace and joy of this holy season.
— Kathe Rhinesmith
