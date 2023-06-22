In this beautiful time of year, we all look forward to more time outdoors, and in all things Christian education we are excited to share that for six weeks this summer we will have a special program for children pre-K to fifth grade to spend a whole hour in children’s worship.
This summer series will focus on classic and family favorites in books and films and making special faith connections with the arts as some of the tools. Weather permitting, the series will be held outside. The special summer worship will begin Sunday, June 24, and go through Sunday, July 30.
We will also have our monthly evening worship service again in a few weeks on Sunday, July 2, at 6 p.m. Weather permitting, we will be outdoors in beautiful Parsonage Park for a cookout at 5 p.m., and the family friendly service at 6 p.m. We hope that you will consider joining us! The theme for July’s service will be freedom, in honor of the July 4.
Speaking of the Fourth of July, Stowe Community Church will once again participate in the annual parade with a vehicle or two as a part of a travelling float. If you and your kiddos would like to join us and be a part of this super fun tradition, feel free to reach out and be added to the list.
Last, we are so excited to share more information about this year’s Bible camp. We have a fabulous curriculum called Stellar. It is an intergalactic space voyage and journey, all about the amazing and infinite power of God’s love. Sign up and registration information for camp can be found at stowecommunitychurch.org, and if you have any questions at all, feel free to email Taryn Noelle at taryn@stowecommunitychurch.org.
Wishing you all warm, happy and joyful summer days ahead.
— Taryn Noelle, director of children’s ministries
