In this beautiful time of year, we all look forward to more time outdoors, and in all things Christian education we are excited to share that for six weeks this summer we will have a special program for children pre-K to fifth grade to spend a whole hour in children’s worship.

This summer series will focus on classic and family favorites in books and films and making special faith connections with the arts as some of the tools. Weather permitting, the series will be held outside. The special summer worship will begin Sunday, June 24, and go through Sunday, July 30.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.