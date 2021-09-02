This coming Sunday, Sept. 5, we welcome our new pastor, Rev. Daniel Haugh. Join us either in person or online at 9:30 a.m. for his first service with us. The choir will be back this Sunday as well.
Our children’s program, Kids’ Connection, continues to go strong. Director of Christian education, Taryn Noelle, led them in vacation Bible camp last week. It was a great success for all, and they brought a few of their musical pieces to our Sunday service last weekend.
Don’t forget you can enjoy previous services on the archive, based at our website, stowechurch.org. Links are on the home page to jump to archived traditional and contemporary services.
We are accepting non-perishable breakfast items for the Lamoille Homeless Shelter clients. We also accept cash donations to be sent to the shelter to provide for yogurt and milk. Donations can be brought to the church or entered from the donate link on the website.
Our prayer team is always ready to support, and you may call any requests into the church office at 802-253-7257.
Our 9:30 a.m. traditional worship service is open to all. Out of respect for others, we do ask that all individuals please wear a mask. The livestream services can be viewed at our website.
— Mort Butler
