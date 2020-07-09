Summer is upon us, but because of COVID-19, things at Stowe Community Church have not changed in the last few months.
There are still be no services or meetings in the building. Sunday services will continue on livestream. You can watch them at stowechurch.org. Just scroll down until you see the sanctuary, then turn up the volume.
Those services will continue to be held Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Taryn Noelle is continuing to have Kids Connection every Wednesday morning on Zoom. A number of children are enjoying these times.
Plans are being made for the Rev. Will Vaus to leave at the end of the month. It is sad to think of the Vaus family leaving but when the Lord calls, you go. Committees have been formed to find an interim pastor, as well as someone to fill the pulpit full time.
There will be a Zoom congregation meeting after the service on July 19. More information will be shared about this in a later issue of the Stowe Reporter, as well as in the Quest.
Until we meet again, stay well, stay safe, wear your masks, wash your hands and stay a safe distance apart. If possible, get outside and enjoy this beautiful summer in our lovely Stowe.
— Jean H. Mudgett
