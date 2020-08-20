Our church is now in a time of transition as we search for a new pastor. The search process is already underway through the appointment of a Pastoral Search Committee, whose first task is to conduct a survey of members and friends of the church. The results of the survey will enable us to present a profile of Stowe Community Church to potential candidates.
We are grateful to clergy in the area who will be assisting with Sunday worship, which is live-streamed at 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each week. During the month of August, we welcome Rev. Peter Hammond as guest preacher.
He is assisted by our talented Worship Leader, Taryn Noelle, who offers a special message each week for our children and youth. You can tune into the Stowe Community Church website (stowechurch.org) on Sundays, to see our worship services or find us at facebook.com/StoweCommunityChurch.
Another excellent way to follow what is happening at Stowe Community Church is to sign up for our weekly newsletter, “The Quest.” You can call the church at 253-7257 and let us know your address, or email info@stowechurch.org to be added.
If you have chosen to stay at home due to being immuno-compromised or your age, our Missions Committee is here to help. We are offering to grocery shop or pick up medications so that you do not need to leave the house. Contact Chris DeRienzo at 802-760-7389 or Karen Monsen at 802-253-9437 for more info. Or, if you would like to volunteer to help, contact our office.
— Kathe Rhinesmith
