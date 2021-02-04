Stowe Community Church continues to livestream two services each Sunday. The 9:30 a.m. service features traditional organ and piano music, hymns, Bible readings, prayers and a message by our interim pastor, Rev. Peter Hammond.
On Sunday, we welcome David McGaughy for special music. On Feb. 14, Charlie Burnham will be featured, accompanied on the piano by his wife, Susanna.
If you can’t attend at 9:30, all services are archived, so you can watch at your convenience. Links for the archives are at stowechurch.org.
Music notes in the bulletin include short bios of the composers for that week. Featured Feb. 7 is Paul Manz, who was famous for his unique performance style. “In the case of his ‘Partita on St. Anne,’ he played an improvisation between each sung stanza, and he traditionally ended each hymn festival with this piece.” We will hear five short sections of that piece in the prelude and postlude on Sunday.
At 1:30 p.m. on Sundays, we are treated to a much different style of music, known as contemporary Christian, played on our Steinway piano by Chris Vigneau, and sung by Chris with Taryn Noelle.
— Mort Butler
