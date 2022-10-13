In the heart of Stowe village, you will find a big, white church with a huge steeple. Come on in and see all the wonderful people.
This time of year, the church is full of regular attendees as well as many visitors. It is wonderful to have all of them with us for our service. Some livestream the service at stowechurch.org and we are happy to have them with us too.
We are an open and welcoming congregation of believers. All are welcome here. Come and join us on Sunday and see for yourself.
Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. is a special time of worship with Pastor Dan Haugh giving an inspiring message each week.
The choir is simply amazing. Each voice is beautiful, and they all blend so perfectly together.
Sunday school is growing quickly. So many youngsters take part. It is great to see their faces each week.
Here are some upcoming events: Saturday, Oct. 22, 6 p.m., pumpkin carving party, Parsonage Park, Stowe village; Sunday, Oct. 30, blessing of the costumes during the 9:30 a.m. service
If you or someone you know is in need of prayer, our prayer team is ready to help. Just let us know.
As is always the case, sadly, there is great need for non-perishable food items in Lamoille County. Remember your neighbors when shopping; items can be left in the narthex on Sunday morning when you come to worship or in the hall downstairs.
The leaves have done a wonderful job creating so much beauty for us this fall. What started out weak ended up very strong. What an amazing place this is.
Stay well, be kind, have fun and see you on Sunday.
