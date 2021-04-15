We are thankful to be able to worship together, even when it’s virtually through live-stream. We are able to enjoy the spirit of the season with the familiar elements of readings, music, discussion and prayer.
“Answer me when I call, O God ... be gracious to me, and hear my prayer,” opens our Psalm reading on Sunday, April 18. This sentiment from Psalm 4 is repeated in the hymn “Sweet Hour of Prayer” in that service.
And, of course, the major theme through these weeks after Easter continues to be the Resurrection. Our two New Testament readings this week express the wonder of those who witnessed the Resurrection, and Rev. Peter Hammond’s sermon will be “Practice Resurrection.”
We look forward to the days we will all meet again in the sanctuary, but for now we hope you are able to join us by downloading the Sunday bulletin from the website, then following along on the livestream window. These are all at stowechurch.org.
If you can’t make the traditional service time at 9:30 a.m. or the contemporary service at 1:30 p.m., all services are recorded and available through the archive links, just above the livestream window.
Updates on our plans to reopen more fully will be available on the website, and on our Facebook page (facebook.com/StoweCommunityChurch), but for up-to-date news, consider emailing info@stowechurch.org and ask to be added to the newsletter list and get our weekly Quest newsletter.
— Mort Butler
