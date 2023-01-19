While most of us have taken down our Christmas trees and decor, the joy of Christmas does not need to come to an end. The light of Christ shines year-round. How can we help this light to continue to shine brightly in our community and in our world?
Often, we focus on the story of the night Christ was born, but the joy and faithfulness of this story extends beyond one day. In the weeks following Christmas, Pastor Dan Haugh has been guiding Stowe Community Church as we explore the events that occurred in the weeks and months following the birth of Jesus, including the visit of the Magi and the holy family’s escape to Egypt.
