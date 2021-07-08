People of all faiths are welcome to come together to worship at Stowe Community Church.
We are now open for in-person services at two services each Sunday. We have the traditional service at 9:30 a.m.
The choir is not yet singing but we do have wonderful music each week provided by individuals from the choir and congregation.
We are excited to have Kids Connection back up. Taryn Nolle oversees the youngsters each Sunday. If you have a young one who is not already coming to church, please come and bring them along.
Interim pastor Peter Hammond always gives a wonderful message for us.
We also have a service at 1:30 p.m. Music at this service is wonderful too. It is provided by Chris Vigneau and Taryn Noelle. The message is the same as at the 9:30 a.m. service.
Livestream services are still up and running if you can’t worship with us in person this week.
We are almost to the point of introducing our new pastor. We are very excited about him coming.
Enjoy this summer weather but take time to come worship with us Sunday mornings. We would love to see you.
— Jean H. Mudgett
