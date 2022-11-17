Did you know that you can livestream the Sunday worship services from Stowe Community Church? If any members live out of state, feel under the weather or simply don’t feel like leaving the house on a cold winter morning, they are welcome to join us online at stowecommunitychurch.org from wherever they are.
The church also has an archive of previous services on its website in case a member is unable to join us live. Having been traveling this past week myself, I was grateful to be able to watch the recent service once I returned home from the comfort of my own couch. I loved being able to follow the service using the online bulletin, sing along to my favorite hymns and even partake in communion with my own crackers and juice from home.
