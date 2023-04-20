Just because the excitement of Easter has passed, does not mean that the vibrancy of the spring season must melt away with the snow. At Stowe Community Church, we continue to carry out the message of Jesus’s love through our weekly worship services, children and youth programs and mission projects.

All are welcome to join us each week for our 9:30 a.m. service filled with music from our choir and a message by Rev. Dan Haugh. Children’s Sunday school and Youth Group are also available each week.

