Just because the excitement of Easter has passed, does not mean that the vibrancy of the spring season must melt away with the snow. At Stowe Community Church, we continue to carry out the message of Jesus’s love through our weekly worship services, children and youth programs and mission projects.
All are welcome to join us each week for our 9:30 a.m. service filled with music from our choir and a message by Rev. Dan Haugh. Children’s Sunday school and Youth Group are also available each week.
Can’t make it to morning services? We also hold a contemporary service on the first Sunday of each month, starting with a potluck meal at 5 p.m. and music-based service at 6 p.m.
Our monthly mission spotlight for April is Church World Service. Church World Service, based on more than 75 years of experience in understanding the challenges and needs of refugees, developed multiple kits that are used in refugee and other emergency and disaster relief situations around the globe — including in the United States.
As a church, we have committed to assembling 48 school supply kits and 48 basic hygiene kits. Join us after the 9:30 a.m. service on Sunday, April 23, for fellowship and fun while we assemble these kits.
