According to tradition, when the Apostle John was leading the Church in Ephesus, in Asia Minor, during the first century, his hobby was raising pigeons. It is said that on one occasion a man passed John’s house as he returned from hunting. When he saw John playing with one of his birds, he gently chided him for spending his time so frivolously. John looked at the man’s bow and remarked that the string was loose.
“Yes,” said the man, “I always loosen the string of my bow when it’s not in use. If it stayed tight, it would lose its rebounding quality and fail me in the hunt.”
“And I,” said John, “am now relaxing the bow of my mind so that I may be better able to shoot the arrows of divine truth.”
Whether it is historically accurate or not, the story makes an important point. Sometimes we just need to hang loose. And that’s what summer is all about, isn’t it?
I believe we not only need times where we hang loose physically, we need times where we hang loose spiritually as well. In short, we all need rest for our souls, and that is what I will be talking about this Sunday from Matthew 11:28-30. You can connect with us online at 9:30 a.m. or 4:30 p.m. every Sunday at stowechurch.org.
— Rev. Will Vaus
