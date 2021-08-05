With the beginning of August, we welcome back interim pastor Rev. Peter Hammond after a well-deserved short vacation. Many thanks to Rev. Michael Caldwell and Rev. Dr. Barbara Purinton for filling in so wonderfully for us.
And thanks much for these next four weeks in August, as Hammond’s tenure with us closes and we welcome our new pastor in September.
Later in August, we plan to have our always-popular Bible camp. More details will be forthcoming. We will welcome students from our congregation and from the community. To learn more about this delightful experience for your children, call the church office at 253-7257 and leave your name and number.
We continue to strive to strengthen our spiritual role in Stowe. Members of our prayer team are ready to support you with prayers for comfort or healing. Call the church office with your prayer requests.
Also, let us continue to remember our neighbors in need at this critical time by donating at stowechurch.org/donate. If you would like to donate and drop off nonperishable food items for the Lamoille Community Food Share, the church is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
— Mort Butler
