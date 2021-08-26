“Because I knew you, I have been changed for good.” These beautiful lyrics penned by Broadway composer Stephen Schwartz are just a few of the musical sentiments and gratitude that come to mind when I think of Peter Hammond.
I think that we all know and palpably feel the changes, struggles and new discoveries that these past 18 months have revealed. I, for one, know with a full heart of complete loving gratitude that our church and church community have been blessed with a gift, and that gift has been our interim minister, Rev. Peter Hammond.
He will deliver his final sermon to our congregation on Sunday, Aug. 29, 9:30 a.m.
As a church we could not be more grateful for his leadership, kindness and shepherding over the past 12 months.
In his stead, and after the tremendous efforts of the incredible Kathe Rhinesmith, and the pastoral search committee, we are phenomenally blessed that the incomparable Rev. Daniel Haugh will be leading us as our new pastor beginning on Sept. 1.
Haugh and his family have just settled into life in Stowe as of a few days ago, and we are all so thrilled and looking forward to an incredible new chapter.
With the winding down of summer, we do still have one more joyous spark of camp life to share. Stowe Community Church is having Bible camp all week. If you’re curious to see highlights from our week of Vacation Bible Camp, be sure to check out the online Quest on Friday, Aug. 27, for a highlights video of our week together.
Happy and warm summer blessings to you all.
— Taryn Noelle, Christian education director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.