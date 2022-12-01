Stowe Community Church hopes you all had a rewarding Thanksgiving and that you’re looking forward, as we are, to Advent and the Christmas season. We will celebrate the second Sunday of Advent with a second service at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Come for a warm meal beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall and then the evening worship service at 6 p.m. and the lighting of Christmas trees at 6:45 p.m. at Parsonage Park. The annual blue Christmas service returns Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
