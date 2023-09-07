This Sunday, Sept. 10, is Welcome Back Sunday. Our choir will return for the season with some favorite anthems and hymns. Our children’s education program will be back, with leaders Taryn Noelle and Chris and Whitney Vigneau. Children of all ages are welcome to join us for the 9:30 a.m. service with a special children’s message. Then we’ll all bounce over the Parsonage Park for a party complete with a bouncy house and cookout. Join us in person or livestreamed at stowecommunitychurch.org/live.
Next Sunday, in addition to our 9:30 a.m. celebration service at the church, we will hold a service for the Blessing of the Animals at Trapp Family Concert Meadow. Pastor Dan Haugh will be joined by Rev. Barbara Purinton to lead this event. The service will begin at 4 p.m. with a rain site in the Trapp Family wedding tent.
