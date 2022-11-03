It’s time to turn the clocks back Saturday night, get back that extra hour, and we’ve got a great idea of how to spend it: at one or both services at Stowe Community Church on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The 9:30 a.m. service will feature traditional music, starting with a Bach prelude. The music notes in the bulletin will share the story of the Bach family, starting with Viet Bach, great-great-grandfather of the most famous member of the family, J.S. Bach. The elder Bach was himself a musician, but only as he earned his living as a miller and baker.

