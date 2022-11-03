It’s time to turn the clocks back Saturday night, get back that extra hour, and we’ve got a great idea of how to spend it: at one or both services at Stowe Community Church on Sunday, Nov. 6.
The 9:30 a.m. service will feature traditional music, starting with a Bach prelude. The music notes in the bulletin will share the story of the Bach family, starting with Viet Bach, great-great-grandfather of the most famous member of the family, J.S. Bach. The elder Bach was himself a musician, but only as he earned his living as a miller and baker.
Music director Karen Miller shares the story of Viet Bach’s religious persecution and flight in the 16th century.
We’ll have a second service on Sunday. A light supper will be held in fellowship hall at 5:30 p.m. before a worship celebration in the sanctuary at 6 p.m.
Both services will be livestreamed at stowecommunitychurch.org. The full bulletins for these services are available online, so you can read the stories and sing along with the music.
Sunday, Nov. 13, will be the new-member Sunday. If you’ve been considering joining our congregation, call and share your interest. Pastor Dan Haugh will get in touch — we’d love to include you on Nov. 13.
