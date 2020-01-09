As we begin our travels through 2020, we thought it might be time to reacquaint some and introduce others to the Stowe Community Church. This year marks the church’s 100th anniversary; stay tuned for special events to highlight this wonderful achievement.
As a multidenominational congregation, we strive to include and welcome people from all faith backgrounds. Every Sunday there are there are two opportunities to share in a worship service.
At 9:30 a.m. we hold our traditional format service. Hymns sung by the congregation are interspersed in the service and are accompanied by our Simmonds Tracker Organ, played by our music director, Karen Miller. The adult choir sings an introit, and performs one anthem.
At 4:30 p.m. we have our contemporary format service. More music is sung by the congregation at the beginning of the service, accompanied by the piano, generally played by Chris Vigneau, and led by Pastor Will Vaus and Taryn Noelle. A combination of upbeat and reflective contemporary music sets the tone for the service. The music team performs one piece later in the service.
Pastor Vaus also delivers the message at both services. His new sermon series “2020 Vision” is intended to be a “spiritual vision check” for the new year. Also at both services, Christian education and child care are available.
Bible study is held Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and refreshments follow the 9:30 service. For more information about our services and other opportunities for fellowship and worship, call the church at 253-7257.
— Mort Butler