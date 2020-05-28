It is with great joy that I write this week on behalf of our beloved Stowe Community Church. I’m certain I am not alone in sharing that I have witnessed so many great acts of kindness, fellowship and generosity from our town, community and church over the past few months.
In these unprecedented times, I continue to find comfort and warmth in knowing that so many people are reaching out a helping and loving hand, whenever possible.
I want to send an extra dose of gratitude out to Pastor Will Vaus, Mort Butler, John and Chris DeRienzo and to Dave, Mary and Fran Rowell for all of the extra help and work that they have taken on during these times.
During the first six weeks of the stay-at-home order, I contributed material for the children’s lessons as well as special music from East Craftsbury. Along with the incredible Rowell family, we had such a fun time putting together musical selections during those weeks. Although I am once again able to return to the Church for the mystery box portion of the Sunday morning service, and to join Pastor Vaus, Josh Vaus and Chris Vigneau for the afternoon services, the Rowell’s and I will continue to post special music pieces for at least a few more weeks.
Also, with regard to kids connection, we are having weekly creative corner gatherings on Wednesdays, 11-11:30 a.m. We meet on Zoom, and if you or your children are interested in joining us, feel free to send me an email and I will send you the link: tarynnoelle5678@gmail.com.
Happy true spring blessings to you all.
— Taryn Noelle