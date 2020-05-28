It is with great joy that I write this week on behalf of our beloved Stowe Community Church. I’m certain I am not alone in sharing that I have witnessed so many great acts of kindness, fellowship and generosity from our town, community and church over the past few months.

In these unprecedented times, I continue to find comfort and warmth in knowing that so many people are reaching out a helping and loving hand, whenever possible.

I want to send an extra dose of gratitude out to Pastor Will Vaus, Mort Butler, John and Chris DeRienzo and to Dave, Mary and Fran Rowell for all of the extra help and work that they have taken on during these times.

During the first six weeks of the stay-at-home order, I contributed material for the children’s lessons as well as special music from East Craftsbury. Along with the incredible Rowell family, we had such a fun time putting together musical selections during those weeks. Although I am once again able to return to the Church for the mystery box portion of the Sunday morning service, and to join Pastor Vaus, Josh Vaus and Chris Vigneau for the afternoon services, the Rowell’s and I will continue to post special music pieces for at least a few more weeks.

Also, with regard to kids connection, we are having weekly creative corner gatherings on Wednesdays, 11-11:30 a.m. We meet on Zoom, and if you or your children are interested in joining us, feel free to send me an email and I will send you the link: tarynnoelle5678@gmail.com.

Happy true spring blessings to you all.

— Taryn Noelle

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.