May is an exciting month at Stowe Community Church. We hope that you will join us for our Sunday worship service at 9:30 a.m. or one of the exciting fellowship opportunities in the coming weeks.
Join us for a day of work and fun on Sunday, May 21, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. for Stowe Land Trust family workday. We will meet the folks from Stowe Land Trust at the Mill Trail parking lot on Notchbrook Road, Stowe. Carpooling is encouraged. We will be helping to pull invasive weeds and doing trail maintenance. Stowe Land Trust will bring all the tools. All ages are welcome. If interested, let us know if you can join us or if you have any questions email lana.burkhardt@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.