By now, you may have heard that July 31 will be my last day serving as the pastor of Stowe Community Church. I have accepted a call to be the next senior pastor of the First Congregational Church of Yarmouth, Mass. Here is an abbreviated version of a letter I sent recently to the congregation of our church.
“Anne Lamott writes that the three essential prayers are ‘Help,’ ‘Thanks,’ and ‘Wow.’ Let me start by saying: ‘Wow!’ So many things about this church and community wow me, from Easter sunrise services on Mount Mansfield to a packed sanctuary singing “Silent Night” by candlelight on Christmas Eve. You may wonder, because of the pandemic, when some of these “wows” will happen again. I don’t know, but I do believe: ‘The best is yet to be.’
“Secondly, thanks for making the past five years of my life some of the most memorable and rewarding out of a lifetime of ministry. Thanks to our board of directors, our staff and to each member of this community for welcoming me into your hearts.
“Finally, ‘help.’ You can help the interim pastor and the next pastor of Stowe Community Church by extending to them the same gracious welcome you gave me when I arrived in this community.
“Maya Angelou has said that our legacy is each life we touch. You have touched my life in a positive way. I hope I have touched yours in a positive way too.
“Grace and peace.”
— Rev. Will Vaus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.