Thanks to good ole’ Punxsutawney Phil, it seems that the predictions of spring’s arrival, is not too far away, although I know that the skiers among us are also thrilled and excited for multiple more weeks of excellent terrain and conditions.

We are having a special movie and dinner night at the church tonight, on Thursday Feb. 23, from 5:30-8 p.m., for any of our kiddos from Pre-K – 5th grade. If you’d like to attend, please feel free to email Taryn Noelle at taryn@stowecommunitychuch.org and I will make sure we add your kiddo(s) to the list. We’ll be watching the new awesome movie “Lyle Lyle Crocodile” and having pizza and treats together. It’s just $5 per child to attend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.