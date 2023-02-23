Thanks to good ole’ Punxsutawney Phil, it seems that the predictions of spring’s arrival, is not too far away, although I know that the skiers among us are also thrilled and excited for multiple more weeks of excellent terrain and conditions.
We are having a special movie and dinner night at the church tonight, on Thursday Feb. 23, from 5:30-8 p.m., for any of our kiddos from Pre-K – 5th grade. If you’d like to attend, please feel free to email Taryn Noelle at taryn@stowecommunitychuch.org and I will make sure we add your kiddo(s) to the list. We’ll be watching the new awesome movie “Lyle Lyle Crocodile” and having pizza and treats together. It’s just $5 per child to attend.
In addition to Sunday morning children’s worship, with the fabulous Miss Lauretta, and myself, we are also in the middle of a new after school ministry class called SPARK. I meet kiddos at SES for afterschool pickup, and then we enjoy some outdoor time on the playground, before walking over to the church for a healthy snack, a Bible Lesson, and some related crafts and games.
Lastly, starting in April, we will also be offering a theater workshop series of classes, that will meet once a week for six weeks, and will culminate in a sharing presentation for family and friends. This class will be open to students from 3rd grade through high school, and will explore acting techniques, voice, speech and diction work, movement, physical acting and dance, as well as vocal techniques and both group and solo singing.
