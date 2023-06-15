June is always an exciting time! School is coming to an end, the days are growing longer and warmer, and we have been experiencing this excitement at Stowe Community Church.

Last week we welcomed 13 new members to our congregation. What a blessing it is to see our spiritual community continue to grow. If you are interested in learning more about our Church, please feel free to read about us at stowecommunitychurch.org. You can also reach out to the Church Office for more information at info@stowecommunitychurch.org or 802-253-7257.

