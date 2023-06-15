June is always an exciting time! School is coming to an end, the days are growing longer and warmer, and we have been experiencing this excitement at Stowe Community Church.
Last week we welcomed 13 new members to our congregation. What a blessing it is to see our spiritual community continue to grow. If you are interested in learning more about our Church, please feel free to read about us at stowecommunitychurch.org. You can also reach out to the Church Office for more information at info@stowecommunitychurch.org or 802-253-7257.
At our recent worship service, we also enjoyed listening to our talented choir led by Karen Miller for the final time until next September. We are lucky to have so many musical members in our congregation and we look forward to their return to the choir loft in the fall.
So, what is next for Stowe Community Church as we head into Summer? We are excited to announce that this year’s Bible Camp will be stellae! Join us Aug. 21-25, 9 a.m.-noon each day for a space-themed galaxy-traveling adventure in helping to shine Jesus’ light! More information and a sign-up form can be found on the church website.
Please also join us Sunday, June 25 for a Picnic at the Parsonage. Bring your blankets and lunches as we enjoy an extended time of fellowship following our morning worship service on the lawn of the Parsonage.
We look forward to celebrating this wonderful season with all of you here at Stowe Community Church!
