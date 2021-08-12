Our new pastor is moving to town in a couple weeks. Everyone is very excited to have a new face behind the pulpit.
Of course, we will miss our interim pastor, Peter Hammond. We have all loved having him with us.
Our new pastor is Daniel Haugh. We think he will be perfect for us and only hope we are perfect for him as well.
Haugh’s first Sunday will be Sept. so do plan to come to church that day and every Sunday thereafter.
His lovely wife’s name is Lauretta. They have 8-year-old twin boys to keep them busy.
It felt like a very long, hard search for the committee but they seem to have done a wonderful job. Let’s give the Haughs a rousing welcome on their first Sunday.
As you know, Stowe Community Church has an open and accepting congregation. People of all faiths and lifestyles are more than welcome to join us. At present, we are having only one service on Sunday at 9:30.
We have special music every week and are hoping the choir will be able to return soon.
Kids Connection is also back in full swing with Taryn Noelle at the helm.
If you have special needs or prayer requests call the church office and talk to Marylou Durett. She will help you in any way she can.
There are many folks who still have trouble putting food on the table for their families. We are always collecting non-perishable items for the food bank. Items can be dropped off at the church anytime.
— Jean H. Mudgett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.