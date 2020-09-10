The trees are starting to change color and the weather is a mix of warm days and cooler nights. Soon we will welcome folks from all over the country who visit us because of the beauty of our mountains.
I have been very pleased to see that our visitors in town have been doing the right things by wearing masks and keeping their distance from others not in their party.
Sadly, they will not be able to worship with us in our lovely sanctuary. Will we be able to meet there again soon?
Although we can’t meet together we can worship at the same time by means of livestream. Simply Google Stowe Community Church and scroll down until you see the sanctuary. Follow the easy directions to see a live service or to see an earlier one. Now we can watch any service whenever it is convenient for us.
Services take place at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Greg Stefanski will be filling the pulpit this week for both services. He has been with us in the past and always does a wonderful job.
Taryn Noelle and Chris Vigneau will be contributing to the 1:30 service. If you have ever attended the contemporary service you know how much their musical talents add to the service.
If you have a need of any kind contact Marylou at the church office at 253-7257.
She will put you in contact with just the right person.
Please remember the Lamoille Community Food Shelf. This is and has been a very hard time for some folks in our area. Donations can be left at the church on the porch or in the boxes provided at the grocery stores.
Stay well, keep a safe distance and wear that mask.
— Jean H. Mudgett
