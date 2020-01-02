Many years ago, my father was a frequent speaker for an organization called Pro Athletes Outreach. Dad would often conduct chapel services for the visiting professional football and baseball teams in San Diego, where we lived at that time.
My father was kind enough to take me along to these services on Sunday morning at Jack Murphy Stadium, where we got to meet some of the athletic greats. On one of those occasions, we were introduced to Yogi Berra, then manager of the Mets. I don’t remember much about the meeting except that it was in the locker room and Berra was standing there in his underwear.
Of course, besides being a baseball legend, Berra was known for his malapropisms, his pithy and paradoxical statements like “It ain’t over ’til it’s over” and “I really didn’t say everything I said.”
One of my favorite Yogi-isms is this one: “If you don’t know where you are going, you might wind up someplace else.” The writer of the ancient book of Proverbs put the same thought this way, “Where there is no vision, the people perish.”
Vision in life is vital, both physical and spiritual. That’s why, throughout the new year, I plan on preaching a sermon series titled “20/20 Vision.” I hope you will join us for a “spiritual vision check” at Stowe Community Church some Sunday, either during our traditional service at 9:30 a.m. or our contemporary service at 4:30 p.m. Child care is provided during the exam.
— The Rev. Will Vaus