This is a different, and difficult, Christmas to be sure. Even so, we need to keep our spirits up. How are we going to do that?
Times with friends and family are not taking place, which is a very sad thing for many of us. It is better to be safe and hope for better times next year though.
One good, happy thing is that we can enjoy our church services on livestream every Sunday. Go to stowechurch.org and scroll down until you see the sanctuary.
You will hear Peter give a wonderful message and also some amazing music. Just watching the service and knowing that others from the church are doing the same thing is comforting.
You can see it at 9:30 a.m. or if you prefer, you can watch at a later time. There is also our 1:30 p.m. contemporary service.
We do have Christmas Eve service to attend in person if we choose to. It is planned for 8 p.m. There will be a short message, readings and music.
Chris DeRienzo and her little elves are working to prepare food boxes. Of course, these will have food but also a small gift and a grocery food card.
Donations to help with this project are needed. You can donate by going to our website. Just remember to put Neighbors Helping Neighbors in the optional line.
We all have plenty of what we need but so many in our community do not. Being part of something to help others, knowing you are part of something important should lift your spirits every time you think of what you have done. Don’t wait to donate.
If you are alone and lonely, remember there are others feeling the same exact way. Pick up the phone and give someone a call. Take yourself for a walk. Fresh air is a wonderful healer.
Of course, opening your Bible is the best medicine. Jesus is the reason for the season after all.
— Jean H. Mudgett
