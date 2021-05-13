It is time! See the church. See the steeple. Come on through the doors and see the wonderful people.
We are finally open for in-person worship services.
For the month of May, if you are a member and have had your vaccinations you may come to the service on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Just call the church office or go to stowechurch.org to sign up.
After the first of June we will open our services to the community and anyone will be able to attend.
We will be opening our 1:30 p.m. service again too.
It seems like forever since we were able to gather together. Stowe Community Church is an open and welcoming church where any and all are welcome. If you haven’t visited a Sunday service you are really missing out.
We have been blessed to have Peter Hammond serving as interim pastor these last few months and he does an absolutely wonderful job for us.
We also have some of the most talented musicians and singers who provide beautiful music each week. It is always amazing to hear them perform.
If you are unable to join us in person watch on livestream on the website.
— Jean Mudgett
