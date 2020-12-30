We aren’t sad to bid adieu to 2020, and welcome in a promising new year in 2021. As our middle name implies, our church seeks to be a community organization with supportive efforts to serve the entire greater Stowe community. The need now is greater than ever, and our missions program has been substantially broadened to respond accordingly.
We have endeavored this year to vigorously serve our region in many ways: our Neighbors Helping Neighbors Program, American Red Cross blood drives, and the Turkey Challenge for Thanksgiving dinners to deserving families, to name a few. Collaborating with the Stowe COVID group, Stowe schools, St. John’s Episcopal Church and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, we provided over 200 food boxes for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The church was also able to provide 50 grocery gift cards to folks in need, and other support to many other local organizations and individuals. We are very appreciative of the help so many members and friends have given generously to support all of this.
As we begin 2021, the church will continue and even enhance these efforts, while continuing our spiritual mission through our online services: the traditional service on Sundays at 9:30 a.m., and the contemporary service at 1:30 p.m., at stowechurch.org.
This Sunday. Rev. Peter Hammond, our interim minister, will again lead us in worship at both services, joined by several of our talented musicians, who together provide a joyful gathering.
We hope you will join us for these online services, and also through opportunities to contribute to our missions as described on the website.
— Scott C. Noble
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.