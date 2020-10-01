Ah, October. While we’ll miss having our chicken pie supper this fall, we’ll still be enjoying the beautiful colors of the season and the worship with our church family. Then we will start thinking ahead to the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.
Kids Connection students will be looking for community service opportunities for those times; should you have a great idea to share for them, call the church at 253-7257 and leave your name with MaryLou.
Our Christian Education coordinator, Taryn Noelle, will get in touch to hear your ideas.
We are delighted to announce that we will be re-opening our sanctuary for services. At this point, we expect to be open beginning Oct. 11, for limited numbers of attendees, with all appropriate COVID protocols in place. Since we’ll need to restrict numbers, we will ask folks to reserve a spot by signing up online before that Sunday.
A link to the form will be available on our website (stowechurch.org) starting Oct. 5. Further updates can also be found on our Facebook page: Facebook.com/StoweCommunityChurch.
We’ll continue to broadcast our services, 9:30 a.m. (traditional) and 1:30 p.m. (contemporary), via live-stream. Check the website for the live services and links to the archives where you can view the past month or more of services. Our worship is led by interim paster, Rev. Peter Hammond with music led by Karen Miller, Chris Vigneau and Taryn Noelle.
— Mort Butler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.