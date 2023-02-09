Where did January go? If the whole year goes by that fast, we will be decorating our Christmas trees again before we know it.
February has certainly blown right in, hasn’t it? Brrr. This is the month of love. Red hearts, roses and chocolate seem to be the way to show others we care.
Instead, how about giving someone a call or stopping by for a visit. A nice meal or something sweet to eat would be very meaningful to those who are not able to get out or who don’t have any family close by. A little time and attention would mean the world to them.
We also need to focus on the true meaning of love. 1 Corinthians 13 says it all. How many ways has God shown his love to us? How can we be more like him in the way we show love to others?
Stowe Community Church is an open and accepting group of believers. We are always happy to see you on Sunday morning whether you are a regular or a visitor. Sunday morning service is at 9:30 a.m.
Sunday school is also at 9:30 a.m. Our group of youngsters is growing, and it is wonderful to see them every week.
We now have a youth group, and it meets at 9:30 a.m. too. They also have a social gathering the second Tuesday of the month. Check with the office for times.
Other events coming up include:
• Women’s cross-country ski, Saturday, Feb. 11, 1 p.m. Contact Meg at megscotti@mac.com
February is Black History Month. What do you really know about it? There are lots of new books out there and plenty of things can be found online.
Don’t forget our neighbors when you are shopping. Just a few items dropped in the boxes for that purpose can make a huge difference to those who are struggling.
Our prayer team is always ready to pray for you whatever problem you may be having. Just let us know. See you on Sunday, and until then, spread the love.
