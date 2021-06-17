On June 13, Rev. Peter Hammond started our services with this prayer, which so beautifully reflects our feelings for the season:
“Gracious God, we give you thanks for June with its roses and rains, for all that is green and alive and growing, for weddings and their anniversaries, for the completion of a year of learning and exploration, for schoolchildren reveling in the freedom of summer vacation, and for reunion times of remembering childhood days. All these rejoice in our hearts, and so we give you thanks. We also thank you for those assurances of our faith that are beyond the changing of the seasons — for the promise of forgiveness and healing, for the resurrection and our trust in eternal life, for the scriptures of Israel’s history and the gospel story of God’s love made flesh for us in Christ Jesus. For all that blesses us, as a congregation and as individuals, we give you thanks and praise.”
On June 20, we will be led by Rev. Dr. Barbara Purinton, while Peter takes a well-deserved week away to visit family. We will continue our reopening plan with masks required only for non-vaccinated congregants, and no pre-registration, but we’ll collect contact information.
Also, we continue to livestream both our traditional service at 9:30 a.m. and our contemporary service at 1:30 p.m. at stowechurch.org. If you have questions, call the church at 253-7257. Updates can be found at facebook.com/stowecommunitychurch.
— Mort Butler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.