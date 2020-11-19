This week brings us to Thanksgiving Sunday on Nov. 22. Stowe Community Church is grateful for the presence of our interim pastor, the Rev. Peter Hammond, who will be preaching on “The Transformational Power of Love.”
The Biblical text for this sermon is Matthew 25:31-46, Jesus’s wonderful parable that describes acts of kindness we all can do every day.
Our church has been open for in-person worship at our 9:30 a.m. service. We are adhering to COVID-19 guidelines for worshipping safely together. If you are interested in joining us, let us know by making a reservation at stowechurch.org or calling the church office weekdays at 253-7257. As always, you can watch both the 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. (online only) service via livestream on our website.
We are joining with Blessed Sacrament Church and the Stowe schools to provide families in need with Thanksgiving dinners.
Because of the impact of the pandemic, there is a much larger need than usual and your help would be appreciated.
Food donations can be brought to the church by this Sunday, Nov. 22 at 10:30. You can also make a cash donation to offset the cost of a basket. If you know of family in need, or want more information, contact Chris DeRienzo at chrisd437@gmail.com.
May love and gratitude fill your heart during this season of Thanksgiving.
— Kathe Rhinesmith
