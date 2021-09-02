Following a year-long search, Stowe Community Church has hired Rev. Daniel Gary Haugh to serve as its new pastor.
He begins his ministry in Stowe on Sept. 1.
Haugh has been associate minister at Round Hill Community Church in Greenwich, Conn., since 2015. Prior to that he served as associate pastor of youth and young adults at the American Church in Paris, France, from 2011 to 2015.
During his time at Round Hill, he successfully developed a youth ministry program, increased the church membership and strengthened partnerships between the church and community organizations. Round Hill Community Church, like Stowe Community Church, is a non-denominational congregation with close ties to the United Church of Christ.
While serving the American Church in Paris, Haugh was responsible for youth ministry and young adult programs. During this time, he also led service trips to Africa, India and throughout Europe, helping to expand the church’s mission and outreach. While serving at Round Hill he led service trips to the Sioux Tribe reservation and a spiritual pilgrimage to the Holy Land.
Haugh is a 2002 graduate of Gordon College, where he received a bachelor’s degree in biblical studies and theology. He graduated from Alliance Theological Seminary in 2008 with a master of divinity in church development. He was ordained in 2006.
Haugh’s family moved to Stowe in August. Lauretta Haugh is a special education teacher, and their twin sons, Jack and Blake, will enter third grade at Stowe Elementary School.
The community is invited to attend worship at Stowe Community Church on Sept. 5 at 9:30 a.m. to welcome Rev. Haugh and his family.
The service can be viewed through livestream at stowechurch.org.
Stowe Community Church is an open and affirming, non-denominational church, with members who are vibrant in faith and commitment and strive to be a warm and welcoming congregation.
In 1920 the Universalist, Congregationalist and Methodist congregations in Stowe united to form Stowe Community Church.
The iconic Universalist Church building built in 1863 was kept as the best edifice and the Congregationalist parsonage (circa 1840) was retained as the minister’s residence.
