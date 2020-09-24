Stowe Community Church has hired a new interim pastor, Rev. Peter M. Hammond.
Recently retired from his pastoral position at the Bridgewater Congregational Church in Bridgewater, Conn., he and his wife, Kimberly Gellatly, moved to Morrisville last fall to be closer to family. Prior to his 17 years at Bridgewater, he was the pastor at United Church of Christ in Cornwall, Conn., for 20 years.
He studied at Yale Divinity School, Univer-sity of Kansas and Heidelberg College.
The couple will soon move to Johnson, where they have purchased a home. Their grown children reside in Vermont, Massachusetts, Colorado and California, and they have three grandchildren. During the month of August, Stowe Community Church enjoyed Peter’s work as pulpit supply minister.
Hammond will be preparing and sharing the message at both the 9:30 traditional service and the 1:30 contemporary service. Those services are viewable online, live-streamed at the church’s website, stowechurch.org. He will also be available for pastoral care and counseling, and will be working with the board of directors to manage the affairs of the church, and help prepare for the arrival of a permanent pastor.
