In 2020 Stowe Community Church is celebrating its centennial. Some may say, “But I thought the church building was older than that.” It is. Allow me to explain.
The church building that stands at 137 Main St. in Stowe was built by the Universalist Society in 1863. At that time, there were three religious groups in town: the Universalists, the Methodists, and the Congregationalists.
In November 1918, church records show that a good number of the citizens of Stowe met in the Banquet Hall of the Akeley Memorial Building to consider the matter of uniting all of the churches in town into one working organization.
Those who met agreed that a wider fellowship and a stronger organization would result from a merger of the three denominational churches. It was decided that each church would call a meeting of its members to see if the agreement would be acceptable to them, and then to proceed in accordance with the result of said meetings.
On Nov. 27, 1918, a second joint meeting was held. It was reported that each of the three churches had held a legal meeting, and that all had voted unanimously to join their efforts together. A committee was formed to secure a pastor, and a second committee was chosen to secure a place of meeting. In the end, the Unity Church building at 137 Main was selected as the best sanctuary for the new united church, and the Congregational Parsonage at 188 Maple St. was chosen as the best home for the new minister.
On March 19, 1919, the executive committee met and in behalf of the United Church voted to invite Rev. Miles Edward Bacon to become the pastor at a salary of $100 per month from March 1, 1919, to Jan. 1, 1920. In the end, Rev. Bacon remained until July 1920.
On Jan. 27, 1920, a committee met to discuss the advisability of organizing and incorporating a real United Church, rather than what, up to then, had been a federation of three churches. On April 23, 1920, a constitution was adopted for the new church. Rev. Bacon administered the covenant to 45 persons, and thus the Community Church of Stowe came into existence. The Articles of Association of The Community Church of Stowe, Vt., Inc., were filed and recorded by the Secretary of the State of Vermont, Harry A. Black, on July 20, 1920.
Thus, Stowe Community Church has two birthdays: April 23 and July 20. Therefore, our Centennial Committee has felt it appropriate to celebrate the 100th birthday of SCC all throughout 2020.
The first event will be a Centennial Celebration the weekend of May 15 to 17. There will be three performances that weekend of a one-act version of “Little Women,” directed by Taryn Noelle, our director of Christian education. On Sunday, May 17, there will be a Centennial Celebration Service at 9:30 a.m., followed by a catered lunch. We hope the entire Stowe community will join us in celebrating our centennial.
The Rev. Will Vaus is pastor of Stowe Community Church.