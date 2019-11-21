Come, ye thankful people, come, raise the song of harvest home;
All is safely gathered in, ere the winter storms begin.
God our Maker doth provide for our wants to be supplied;
Come to God’s own temple, come, raise the song of harvest home.
— Henry Alford
• Holy Eucharist on Thanksgiving Day at 10:30 a.m.: Join Father Rick for a quiet Holy Eucharist service before your celebration of Thanksgiving.
• During the last Sunday of each month, St. John’s offers a time for healing. Following communion, parishioners are invited to come forward for a private moment of healing with Fr. Rick or Deacon Zarina.
• Holy Eucharist and Healing Service on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.: Celebrant and preacher is The Rev. Rick Swanson. Coffee hour and fellowship follows the service.
• Morning prayer: Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 9 a.m.
• Christmas bazaar: Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will include Christmas decorations, soup-to-go and baked goods. Proceeds will be used for the outreach needs of the community.
• Knitting guild: Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 1:30 p.m. Every second Wednesday. With winter coming, let’s also get that donated yarn knitted into “wear-ables” for local people who really need them. If you just want the companionship, bring your knitting along and enjoy the camaraderie.
• Helping our refugees: To help our refugee population, bring your donations of clothes and household items to St. John’s for delivery to Shalom Shuk in Burlington. Thank you to all who have donated and volunteered as drivers.
• Mah jong: Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m.
• Spirituality group: Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. An ecumenical gathering of women sharing and discussing a wide range of interesting topics. All welcome.
• AA meeting: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.
— Barbara Cunningham