“But thou, O Lord, art a God Merciful and gracious, Slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love and faithfulness.” — Psalms 86:15.
St. John’s in the Mountains remote Sunday services include the same scripture readings and sermon as in the traditional church service, reminding us that it is the people of faith who are the church and not the building.
On this second Sunday after Pentecost, we hope you will attend St. John’s online Sunday service at 10 a.m. For sign-on information to Zoom, please see stjohnsinthemountains.org and click on Worship & Activity Center.
Vermont’s Episcopal Bishop Shannon MacVean-Brown hosts a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and p.m. as well Sunday morning at 11 (episcopalchurch.org).
There will be no AA meetings until further notice. Contact the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 802-851-8130.
There are no office hours until further notice. Please call Fr. Rick Swanson at 802-760-7787 or Senior Warden Dick Kraemer at 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham